Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling module connected to Pakistan, arresting two suspects and seizing an arsenal of sophisticated firearms.

Acting on a specific tip-off, Tarn Taran Police nabbed Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna. The operation led to the recovery of six weapons, including two PX5.30 pistols and four loaded 9 mm Glock pistols. The state's police chief confirmed that an FIR had been registered, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign against drug abuse, a high-level review meeting saw law enforcement officials discuss the campaign's progress and strategies. Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force outlined a comprehensive plan to balance law enforcement with rehabilitation efforts, reinforcing their commitment to a drug-free Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)