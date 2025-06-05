Murali Krishna Pledges Reform as New TTD Chief Vigilance Officer

In a significant development, Murali Krishna has been appointed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Expressing gratitude to Andhra Pradesh's leadership, he acknowledged the vital support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the state's Director General of Police.

Krishna assured that his previous experience in various police roles would be instrumental in addressing challenges at TTD. He pledged to uphold the institution's integrity through innovative security measures and by curbing the influence of middlemen in operations.

Meanwhile, the annual Sri Govindraja Swamy Brahmotsavam is underway. TTD announced festivities on the platform 'X', highlighting upcoming events. Notably, actor Sonu Sood paid homage at the Lord Venkateswara temple, one of India's most revered religious sites, drawing millions annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)