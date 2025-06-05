Left Menu

Murali Krishna Pledges Reform as New TTD Chief Vigilance Officer

Murali Krishna assumes the role of Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of TTD, promising reforms and tighter security. Krishna plans to reduce irregularities and middlemen influence while enhancing technology use. Concurrently, the annual Sri Govindraja Swamy Brahmotsavam is being celebrated, attracting devotees, including Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:51 IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo/X@TTDevasthanams). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Murali Krishna has been appointed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Expressing gratitude to Andhra Pradesh's leadership, he acknowledged the vital support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the state's Director General of Police.

Krishna assured that his previous experience in various police roles would be instrumental in addressing challenges at TTD. He pledged to uphold the institution's integrity through innovative security measures and by curbing the influence of middlemen in operations.

Meanwhile, the annual Sri Govindraja Swamy Brahmotsavam is underway. TTD announced festivities on the platform 'X', highlighting upcoming events. Notably, actor Sonu Sood paid homage at the Lord Venkateswara temple, one of India's most revered religious sites, drawing millions annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

