Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Mandir and the Ayodhya Dham to attend the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The event symbolizes national unity. A week-long celebration starting June 5 will include various rituals and spiritual events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:18 IST
CM Yogi Attends 'Pran-Pratishtha' in Ayodhya
CM Yogi at Hanuman Garhi Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the sacred Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday as part of his itinerary to attend the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The CM expressed his fortune in witnessing this event, describing it as a manifestation of a united India, dubbed 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'.

In a social media post, CM Yogi stated, 'Today, in the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am blessed to witness the Pran-Pratishtha of holy idols at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!'

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies, which began on June 3, feature sequences of Vedic rituals and traditional ceremonies, with activities such as havans and aartis led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. CM Yogi will also participate in the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav from June 5 to 11 in Ayodhya, organized by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, promising a week of devotional and spiritual activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

