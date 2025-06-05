CM Yogi Attends 'Pran-Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the sacred Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday as part of his itinerary to attend the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The CM expressed his fortune in witnessing this event, describing it as a manifestation of a united India, dubbed 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'.

In a social media post, CM Yogi stated, 'Today, in the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am blessed to witness the Pran-Pratishtha of holy idols at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!'

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies, which began on June 3, feature sequences of Vedic rituals and traditional ceremonies, with activities such as havans and aartis led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. CM Yogi will also participate in the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav from June 5 to 11 in Ayodhya, organized by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, promising a week of devotional and spiritual activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)