Mayawati Accuses Rivals of Undermining BSP's Dalit Support

In a recent press conference, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has alleged that both ruling and opposition parties are undermining her party. According to Mayawati, these rival parties form new groups and influence opportunistic individuals among Dalits and neglected communities.

Mayawati claims that these tactics aim to mislead Dalits and split their votes in places like Uttar Pradesh, where the BSP holds significant influence. She stands firm in her assertion that the BSP remains the sole party truly dedicated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement for the welfare of Dalits.

Raising concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Mayawati accuses opponents of election rigging to prevent BSP victories. Meanwhile, she has reappointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the chief national coordinator, tasking him with bolstering the party's election campaign.