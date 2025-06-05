Left Menu

Mayawati Accuses Rivals of Undermining BSP's Dalit Support

BSP leader Mayawati alleges ruling and opposition parties are conspiring to weaken her party by misleading Dalits and other neglected classes. She accuses them of rigging EVMs and calls for a return to ballot papers. Nephew Akash Anand is appointed chief national coordinator to strengthen the BSP's campaign.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has alleged that both ruling and opposition parties are undermining her party. According to Mayawati, these rival parties form new groups and influence opportunistic individuals among Dalits and neglected communities.

Mayawati claims that these tactics aim to mislead Dalits and split their votes in places like Uttar Pradesh, where the BSP holds significant influence. She stands firm in her assertion that the BSP remains the sole party truly dedicated to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement for the welfare of Dalits.

Raising concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Mayawati accuses opponents of election rigging to prevent BSP victories. Meanwhile, she has reappointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the chief national coordinator, tasking him with bolstering the party's election campaign.

