Acharya Prashant's Call: Embrace the True Essence of Sacrifice

Acharya Prashant, a globally recognized philosopher and author, passionately appeals for a shift away from animal sacrifices towards understanding the true message of sacrifice, which involves giving up selfish desires. Discussing Eid al-Adha, Acharya Prashant emphasizes the need to return to the essence of religious festivals to truly grasp their teachings.

He recounts the story of the Prophet Abraham from the Qur'an and the Bible, where Abraham, commanded by Allah to sacrifice his son, complies until a divine intervention reveals the request was a test of his piety and spiritual discipline, referred to as Taqwa. Ultimately, the story highlights that what reaches Allah is not meat or blood, but one's sincerity and intentions.

Acharya Prashant argues that religion, including Islam, should focus on eternal, divine principles rather than cultural traditions, using historical examples like the discontinuation of slavery. He urges followers to introspect and prioritize truth, piety, and compassion over mere rituals, stressing that cruelty towards animals diminishes humanity and compassion for all living beings.