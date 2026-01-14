Makar Sankranti: Spreading Warmth and Compassion Across India

New Delhi, January 13, 2026: In a remarkable act of social service, Narayan Seva Sansthan has launched a nationwide humanitarian drive coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Focusing on vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and economically weaker families, the initiative aims to provide essential warmth and nourishment. "True celebration lies in sharing," remarked President Prashant Agarwal, highlighting the campaign's goal to distribute 100 quintals of maize, 50,000 blankets, and 51,000 meal plates across various states.

In the national capital and beyond, relief camps and food distribution programs are underway, testament to the Sansthan's commitment to making a tangible difference. This initiative exemplifies their belief in social change through collective participation and humanitarian values.