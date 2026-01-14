Bengali Star Dev Advocates for Voter Compassion
Dev, a Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP, attended a voter verification hearing in Kolkata, emphasizing the need for a considerate approach towards senior and ailing voters. He highlighted the importance of democratic participation and the challenges faced by vulnerable groups during the verification process.
Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev was present for the Special Intensive Revision verification hearing in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The session took place at Katjunagar Swarnamayee Vidyapith in the Jadavpur area, where Dev arrived half an hour late at 12:30 pm, staying roughly 10 minutes, as reported by officials.
In response to queries about the verification process, Dev shared that he signed papers, took photos, and interacted with attendees. He called for Election Commission leniency towards affected senior citizens and infirm voters, arguing for their easier access to participate in the democratic process, which he likened to a festival.
