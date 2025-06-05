CM Yadav Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign on World Environment Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked World Environment Day at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal by launching the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aimed at enhancing awareness about trees and environmental conservation. Urging citizens to end plastic pollution, Yadav planted a sapling as a symbolic start to the initiative.

In a comprehensive push for ecological sustainability, Yadav unveiled an Integrated Environment Management System portal, released a Wetland Atlas by the State Wetland Authority, and distributed study materials related to environmental management. The event also saw the distribution of the Madhya Pradesh Annual Environment Awards to individuals and organizations excelling in ecological work, along with scholarships for PhD students researching in the environmental sector.

Addressing the attendees, the Chief Minister emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and the cultural significance of trees, reiterating that 100 sons hold the worth of a single tree in ancient texts. Remembering scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose, Yadav underlined the necessity of maintaining a symbiotic relationship with nature to protect life and advocated for daily habits that contribute to ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)