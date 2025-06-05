EU-Mercosur Deal: Clash of Agendas as Lula and Macron Disagree
President Lula of Brazil and French President Macron face conflicts over the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. While Lula pushes for the deal to be finalized, Macron highlights its potential harm to French farmers. The disagreement reflects broader challenges in finalizing the trade pact.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron clashed over the EU-Mercosur trade agreement during a visit to Paris, with Lula urging Macron to approve the deal despite opposition from French farmers.
While Lula aims to finalize the trade pact during his upcoming presidency of Mercosur, Macron insists it threatens European agricultural standards, advocating for 'mirror clauses' to level the playing field.
The disagreement underscores the complex challenges of ratifying the agreement, which has been stalled over concerns about agricultural impacts and differing regulatory standards.
