Driving Change: Minister Chouhan Takes the Wheel in Punjab's Fields

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab, stressing the importance of understanding farmers' struggles by driving a tractor himself. He launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' aimed at bridging the gap between agricultural research and farmers by providing customized guidance. Chouhan emphasized modernizing agriculture alongside addressing farmers' concerns.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:08 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a significant visit to Punjab, where he engaged directly with the farming community by driving a tractor, thereby underscoring his commitment to understand the challenges faced by farmers firsthand. Chouhan lauded Punjab's contribution to India's food security, referencing the Green Revolution.

During his visit, he introduced the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' campaign at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Patiala. This initiative aims to bring scientific findings from research labs directly to farmers' fields, providing tailored advice to enhance productivity. The campaign also involves agricultural scientists who visit villages to gather data and offer guidance based on local conditions.

Addressing modern agricultural practices, Chouhan highlighted the benefits of direct seeding of paddy as a cost-effective method. He emphasized the need for balanced pesticide use and outlined objectives for Indian agriculture, including increasing productivity and preserving resources. The minister's visit comes amid ongoing demands from farmer groups for legal guarantees on crop pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

