Left Menu

Texas Stock Exchange Sets New Listing Standards

The Texas Stock Exchange CEO indicated that 35% of US-listed companies wouldn't qualify for a Texas listing, and firms not meeting US standards, like certain Chinese companies, would be excluded. Anticipated new listings will primarily consist of small to mid-cap firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:06 IST
Texas Stock Exchange Sets New Listing Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Texas Stock Exchange CEO has announced a significant shift in listing criteria, declaring that about 35% of currently US-listed public companies would not meet the requirements for a listing on the Texas exchange.

Additionally, the CEO emphasized that Chinese companies failing to adhere to basic US listing standards will also be ineligible for inclusion. This move underscores the exchange's commitment to maintaining robust regulatory benchmarks.

Looking forward, the CEO expects the majority of new primary listings to originate from small to mid-cap companies, signaling a focus on emerging and moderately sized firms looking to enter the market.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025