Texas Stock Exchange Sets New Listing Standards
The Texas Stock Exchange CEO has announced a significant shift in listing criteria, declaring that about 35% of currently US-listed public companies would not meet the requirements for a listing on the Texas exchange.
Additionally, the CEO emphasized that Chinese companies failing to adhere to basic US listing standards will also be ineligible for inclusion. This move underscores the exchange's commitment to maintaining robust regulatory benchmarks.
Looking forward, the CEO expects the majority of new primary listings to originate from small to mid-cap companies, signaling a focus on emerging and moderately sized firms looking to enter the market.
