Left Menu

Trump Administration Sanctions ICC Judges

The Trump administration announced sanctions targeting four judges from the International Criminal Court. This decision, publicized by the U.S. Treasury, marks an escalation in tension between the U.S. and the ICC over its jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:25 IST
Trump Administration Sanctions ICC Judges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to information released by the U.S. Treasury. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and the ICC over issues of international jurisdiction and accountability.

The ICC has been a point of contention for the Trump administration, which has been critical of the court's reach and authority. The administration argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over U.S. citizens and military personnel.

The sanctions demonstrate the administration's assertive stance against international bodies that they perceive as overstepping their boundaries. Officials hope this move will deter further actions against U.S. interests at the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025