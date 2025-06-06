Trump Administration Sanctions ICC Judges

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to information released by the U.S. Treasury. This action marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and the ICC over issues of international jurisdiction and accountability.

The ICC has been a point of contention for the Trump administration, which has been critical of the court's reach and authority. The administration argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over U.S. citizens and military personnel.

The sanctions demonstrate the administration's assertive stance against international bodies that they perceive as overstepping their boundaries. Officials hope this move will deter further actions against U.S. interests at the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)