South Korea Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup
South Korea defeated Iraq 2-0 in Basra, securing their 11th straight World Cup appearance. Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu's goals guaranteed their spot in the top two of Asian Group B, ensuring qualification for the North American tournament in 2026.
South Korea has secured its place in the 2026 World Cup after a decisive 2-0 victory over Iraq in Basra on Thursday.
The match saw Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring crucial goals, ensuring that South Korea finishes in the top two teams in Asian Group B.
This achievement marks South Korea's 11th consecutive qualification for the World Cup, highlighting its consistent presence in the international football scene.
