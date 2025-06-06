South Korea Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

South Korea has secured its place in the 2026 World Cup after a decisive 2-0 victory over Iraq in Basra on Thursday.

The match saw Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring crucial goals, ensuring that South Korea finishes in the top two teams in Asian Group B.

This achievement marks South Korea's 11th consecutive qualification for the World Cup, highlighting its consistent presence in the international football scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)