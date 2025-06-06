Musk Warns: Trump Tariffs to Trigger Recession

In a stark warning, entrepreneur Elon Musk has predicted that the tariffs established by former President Donald Trump could plunge the United States into a recession later this year. Musk's statement underscores the looming threats these trade policies pose to economic health.

The billionaire highlights that these tariffs, which were intended to boost domestic manufacturing, may inadvertently have adverse effects on the economy. Musk's comments are a reminder that adjustments in trade policies could be crucial in preventing an economic downturn.

This projection aligns with broader concerns within the business community over the impact of protectionist trade measures on the nation's economic performance, advocating for reassessment to avert potential financial turbulence.

