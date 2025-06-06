Left Menu

US-China Trade Relations: Transparency and Talks amid Tensions

The US Treasury report refrains from labeling China a currency manipulator but criticizes China's lack of transparency in exchange rate policies. The report comes as trade talks are underway between the US and China. Despite tariff reductions on both sides, market volatility continues to be a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:22 IST
US-China Trade Relations: Transparency and Talks amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has chosen not to designate China as a currency manipulator in its latest Treasury report, though it criticized Beijing for its opaque exchange rate practices. This report, released on Thursday, comes at a pivotal time as trade negotiations between the US and China aim to prevent an escalating trade war.

The Treasury Secretary emphasized that the US will no longer tolerate economic policies that create trading imbalances. He assured that the Treasury will actively employ measures against any unfair currency practices from trade partners.

Amid a backdrop of eased tensions, with tariff reductions on both sides, President Trump announced a 'very positive' phone call with China's Xi Jinping. This development is fostering hope for resolving stalemates over tariffs and rare earths, though market volatility remains a persistent issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025