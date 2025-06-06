Britain's Industrial Future Hinges on Energy Cost Solutions

Britain's first industrial strategy in eight years might be compromised, according to lawmakers and business leaders, unless accompanying measures are taken to mitigate the high energy costs confronting industries.

This strategy, set to be unveiled alongside a multi-year spending review, intends to focus on sectors vital for the Labour government's growth goals. However, current electricity prices are hampering investment and competitiveness, a parliamentary report warned.

The report emphasized the necessity of aligning UK industrial energy prices with international standards. Influential figures like Stephen Phipson from Make UK and Rain Newton-Smith from the Confederation of British Industry stress that addressing these challenges is essential for sustaining Britain's economic security and achieving a sound industrial strategy.

