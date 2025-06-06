Left Menu

OpenAI Appeals NY Times Lawsuit Over Data Retention

OpenAI is appealing a lawsuit from The New York Times, which demands that the company indefinitely retain consumer ChatGPT and API customer data. The case highlights ongoing tensions between digital privacy and data retention, with significant implications for tech companies and consumer rights.

OpenAI is pushing back against a lawsuit filed by The New York Times, as the tech company formally announced its plan to appeal the case on Thursday. The lawsuit demands that the creators of ChatGPT keep both consumer and API customer data indefinitely, raising significant privacy concerns.

The legal battle underscores ongoing tensions in the digital world, where the protection of user data remains a contentious issue. OpenAI's decision to challenge the lawsuit is significant, as it could set a precedence for how tech companies manage consumer data.

With privacy advocates closely watching this case, the outcome could have wide-ranging implications for digital privacy and the responsibilities of tech giants in safeguarding user information.

