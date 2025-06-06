Vande Bharat Trains Set to Transform Jammu and Kashmir's Connectivity and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate two Vande Bharat express trains operating between Katra and Srinagar, a move set to significantly elevate both tourism and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on the railway developments to ANI, emphasizing the Indian Railways' venture to construct five terminals spanning from Baramulla to Jammu, aimed at strengthening the region's economy.

Vaishnaw disclosed that these developments will streamline the transport of local produce like fruits and handicrafts across the country, following the success of a recent cherry transport experiment. Enhanced security measures are in place throughout Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Modi's visit, with intensified inspections, especially in Katra city in the Reasi district, Ramban district, and at Udhampur Railway Station.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reflected on the long-awaited rail project, which began during his youth, highlighting the benefits it promises, such as alleviating high airfares during road blockages. The Northern Railway confirmed that the Vande Bharat Express trains will commence regular operations on June 7, operating six days a week between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Modi's visit also includes inaugurating various infrastructural projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore, underscoring a significant leap in regional development.

