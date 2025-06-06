Security Forces Inflict Major Defeat on Naxal Leadership in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive blow to naxalism, security forces in Chhattisgarh have neutralized Sudhakar, a top leader of the CPI(Maoist), in an operation in Bijapur's national forest area. This marks the second significant victory against the outlawed group in just over three weeks, according to Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj.

The joint operation, involving the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, arms, ammunition, and explosive materials. The encounter reflects a concerted effort to weaken the Maoist movement from its core.

Sudhakar's death is expected to deliver a considerable blow to the Maoist leadership, especially in the Dandakaranya region. This follows the neutralization of Basava Raju, a key figure in CPI(Maoist), merely weeks earlier. Officials report 186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range so far this year.

