Darhal Villagers Resilient Amid Ceasefire Threats: Seek Government Support

In the wake of recent ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army, villagers in the Darhal region have resumed their farming activities, despite enduring significant damage to crops and a persistent sense of insecurity. Sectors such as Naushera and Darhal have been particularly impacted by frequent shelling, posing challenges for local farmers.

Pawan Kumar, a Darhal resident, emphasized the urgent need for government intervention, citing the absence of bunker facilities in the area. He stressed the importance of establishing bank branches to support the village economically, especially given the ongoing threat of ceasefire breaches.

Rajendra Kumar, a veteran in the vegetable business, expressed his community's reliance on agriculture, noting that around 80% of the villagers depend on it for their primary income. He urged the construction of individual border bunkers to ensure safety without disrupting daily activities, and called for new governmental projects to bolster local businesses. Meanwhile, villagers like Sner Singh highlighted the issues of water scarcity and the need for initiatives to engage youth in farming, suggesting that a sustained ceasefire could significantly enhance their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)