Left Menu

Darhal Villagers Resilient Amid Ceasefire Threats: Seek Government Support

Villagers in Darhal have resumed farming post-ceasefire violations, facing challenges like lack of bunkers and water scarcity. Residents call for government support, from establishing banks to constructing individual bunkers, to ensure safety and stability, amid threats from potential violations by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST
Darhal Villagers Resilient Amid Ceasefire Threats: Seek Government Support
Villagers in border area resume organic farming(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army, villagers in the Darhal region have resumed their farming activities, despite enduring significant damage to crops and a persistent sense of insecurity. Sectors such as Naushera and Darhal have been particularly impacted by frequent shelling, posing challenges for local farmers.

Pawan Kumar, a Darhal resident, emphasized the urgent need for government intervention, citing the absence of bunker facilities in the area. He stressed the importance of establishing bank branches to support the village economically, especially given the ongoing threat of ceasefire breaches.

Rajendra Kumar, a veteran in the vegetable business, expressed his community's reliance on agriculture, noting that around 80% of the villagers depend on it for their primary income. He urged the construction of individual border bunkers to ensure safety without disrupting daily activities, and called for new governmental projects to bolster local businesses. Meanwhile, villagers like Sner Singh highlighted the issues of water scarcity and the need for initiatives to engage youth in farming, suggesting that a sustained ceasefire could significantly enhance their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025