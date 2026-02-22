Reviving Mumbai: Urban Farming to Bloom Beneath City Flyovers

In an ambitious move to rejuvenate unused urban spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to transform the area beneath a flyover near Terminal 1 of Mumbai's airport into a community urban farm. This unprecedented initiative, the first of its kind along the Western Express Highway, will cover 24,000 square feet, offering locals the opportunity to grow vegetables, fruits, and more. Local groups like Swachh Parle Abhiyan and Parle Vriksha Mitra are collaborating with the BMC to execute the project, providing resources like land, water, and electricity.

The project extends beyond mere beautification, aiming instead to foster a functional green ecosystem within the bustling city. Cultivation pits will be available to residents on an adoption basis, encouraging a farm-to-table culture. Community members are also invited to learn about balcony and terrace gardening, with a special section designated for selling surplus organic produce. Additionally, a 'plant creche' will offer a care solution for residents' plants while they are away.

Addressing challenges such as limited sunlight and pollution, the project will incorporate vertical gardening to enhance the micro-climate under the flyover. Past successes in Matunga and Parel underline the potential of such projects, and if successful, similar initiatives could extend to other parts of the city. The project aims for an official launch next month during 'Gudi Padwa.'

(With inputs from agencies.)