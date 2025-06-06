Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Historic Railway Bridges, Enhancing Connectivity

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for not acknowledging historical continuity in governance, referencing projects like BrahMos missile and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated key railway infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, boosting connectivity and socio-economic integration in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:30 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused him of ignoring the historical continuity of governance. Ramesh highlighted the BrahMos missile and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway projects as examples, noting their origins in the tenures of former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh emphasized the significance of acknowledging past governmental contributions, arguing that these infrastructural achievements are the result of collective efforts over the past three decades. He underscored that successive Prime Ministers have contributed to realizing these projects, signifying governance in continuity.

Amidst this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, along with the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, marking a milestone in rail connectivity for Jammu & Kashmir. The projects, set to boost regional mobility, include new Vande Bharat trains and a $43,780 crore investment in infrastructure, underscoring Modi's commitment to enhancing connectivity and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

