India's Youth Empowerment: Celebrating 11 Years Under PM Modi

In a commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted transformative steps toward empowering India's youth. The CM praised initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, the National Education Policy, and Make in India, which have shifted focus from job seekers to job creators.

Dhami noted that these efforts, spearheaded by the Prime Minister, have not only provided employment opportunities but also helped the youth establish a significant presence on the global stage. The Uttarakhand government, in parallel with central policies, has initiated schemes like Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, enabling youth self-reliance through entrepreneurship and government employment.

Echoing Dhami's sentiments, Prime Minister Modi expressed joy over the youth's pivotal role in nation-building, supported by educational and skill development reforms. As the NDA government marks its 11th year, it released an ebook showcasing milestones achieved, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing a 'Developed India' vision.