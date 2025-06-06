Left Menu

India's Youth Empowerment: Celebrating 11 Years Under PM Modi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed PM Narendra Modi's 11 years of governance, emphasizing youth empowerment schemes. Initiatives like Startup India and Skill India have transformed youth into entrepreneurs, boosting national and global development. The Uttarakhand government has followed suit, offering significant opportunities for youth self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:54 IST
India's Youth Empowerment: Celebrating 11 Years Under PM Modi
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted transformative steps toward empowering India's youth. The CM praised initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India, the National Education Policy, and Make in India, which have shifted focus from job seekers to job creators.

Dhami noted that these efforts, spearheaded by the Prime Minister, have not only provided employment opportunities but also helped the youth establish a significant presence on the global stage. The Uttarakhand government, in parallel with central policies, has initiated schemes like Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, enabling youth self-reliance through entrepreneurship and government employment.

Echoing Dhami's sentiments, Prime Minister Modi expressed joy over the youth's pivotal role in nation-building, supported by educational and skill development reforms. As the NDA government marks its 11th year, it released an ebook showcasing milestones achieved, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing a 'Developed India' vision.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025