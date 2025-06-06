Left Menu

RBI's Strategic Shift: Historic Rate Cuts to Drive Economic Growth

The Reserve Bank of India announced significant monetary policy changes in June, including a 50 basis point reduction in the repo rate to 6.5% and a shift to a neutral policy stance. These measures aim to inject liquidity into the banking system and stabilize inflation and GDP projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:08 IST
RBI's Strategic Shift: Historic Rate Cuts to Drive Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's June monetary policy, unveiled by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, heralds a period of strategic realignment with the reduction of the repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%.

This move shifts the monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral, aiming to provide substantial liquidity by reducing the Cash Reserve Ratio by 100 basis points, thereby injecting Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the banking system.

Additionally, the RBI adjusted its inflation forecast downwards by 30 basis points to 3.7% for FY26, while maintaining its GDP projection at 6.5%, emphasizing a sustainable outlook for India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025