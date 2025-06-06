Left Menu

Delhi's Education Policy Under Fire: Criticism and Proposed Reforms

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticized the AAP's education model, citing the lack of science schools. She promised new school establishments and staff recruitment. Minister Parvesh Verma also criticized AAP's school redevelopment. Opposition Leader Atishi urged regulation of private school fees through a new bill.

Delhi's Education Policy Under Fire: Criticism and Proposed Reforms
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with principals of government schools, launching a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's education policies. Accusing the administration of fostering an 'artificial education model,' she highlighted the absence of science schools in densely populated areas, such as Haiderpur village, as evidence of misguided policy directions.

Gupta assured the media that efforts were underway to recruit staff and fill existing vacancies in schools. She also announced the establishment of 75 new PM-SHRI schools, promising they would surpass private institutions in quality. 'Recruitment is being addressed meticulously, and these new schools will set a benchmark,' she confirmed.

Adding to the criticism, Minister Parvesh Verma lambasted the promises of AAP's leader Arvind Kejriwal concerning the redevelopment of educational facilities. He pointed out structural flaws in buildings purportedly upgraded under Kejriwal's tenure, challenging the efficacy of AAP's claims on school improvement.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, penned a letter to the CM urging immediate legislative action on regulating private school fees. She insisted that the Fee Regulation Bill be introduced in a special Assembly session, proposing it be reviewed by a Select Committee involving multiple stakeholders before final approval.

