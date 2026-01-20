Himachal's Youth Unite for a 'Drug-Free Campus' Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the 'Drug-Free Campus' campaign, spearheaded by NSUI Mandi, aimed at raising drug awareness among young people, particularly concerning 'chitta' abuse.

Sukhu emphasized the campaign's alignment with the state's vision for a drug-free Himachal and its role in energizing the existing anti-drug initiatives. He praised such efforts for their importance in steering youngsters away from drug use and promoting involvement in sports and other constructive pursuits.

NSUI district president Anit Jaswal highlighted the campaign's inception as a follow-up to the chief minister's earlier anti-chitta efforts, outlining activities like awareness programs, pledges, walkathons, and sports tournaments, scheduled to run from January 23 to February 15, beginning at the school level and extending to colleges.

