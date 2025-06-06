GAIL's Dabhol Terminal: A Breakwater Transformation

India's leading gas utility, GAIL, has marked a pivotal milestone by making its Dabhol LNG import terminal operational year-round. The company's breakthrough comes with the installation of a breakwater, in turn allowing operations unaffected by the monsoon.

The Dabhol terminal, previously forced to shutdown during severe weather from May 25 each year, now benefits from protected docking due to this marine advancement. The tabling of the GAIL Bhuwan vessel on June 2, 2025, symbolizes the commencement of uninterrupted annual operations at the terminal.

Strategically located on Maharashtra's coastline, the Dabhol terminal is a cornerstone in India's gas supply network. This project represents advanced marine engineering achievements and a boost to energy infrastructure, anticipating further expansion and highlighting India's strategy for enhancing energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)