GAIL's Dabhol Terminal: A Breakwater Transformation
India's GAIL has achieved uninterrupted operations at its Dabhol LNG terminal, thanks to a new breakwater system enabling year-round functioning. This upgrade plays a crucial role in India's energy landscape, particularly during monsoons, reinforcing the country's push towards increasing the natural gas share in its energy mix.
India's leading gas utility, GAIL, has marked a pivotal milestone by making its Dabhol LNG import terminal operational year-round. The company's breakthrough comes with the installation of a breakwater, in turn allowing operations unaffected by the monsoon.
The Dabhol terminal, previously forced to shutdown during severe weather from May 25 each year, now benefits from protected docking due to this marine advancement. The tabling of the GAIL Bhuwan vessel on June 2, 2025, symbolizes the commencement of uninterrupted annual operations at the terminal.
Strategically located on Maharashtra's coastline, the Dabhol terminal is a cornerstone in India's gas supply network. This project represents advanced marine engineering achievements and a boost to energy infrastructure, anticipating further expansion and highlighting India's strategy for enhancing energy security.
