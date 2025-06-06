Left Menu

Uttarakhand to Blossom as Horticulture Hub

The Centre and Uttarakhand government aim to transform the state into a national hub of horticulture, says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Interacting with local farmers, he emphasized improving agricultural techniques and global markets. He also highlighted natural farming and water conservation efforts during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST
Uttarakhand to Blossom as Horticulture Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre and the Uttarakhand government are working towards making the region a national hub of horticulture, according to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While addressing farmers at a Kisan Chaupal in Pavwala Sauda village, Dehradun, he praised the unique quality of Uttarakhand's produce and envisioned its global potential. He reassured that both governments are collaborating to achieve this horticultural ambition.

Minister Chouhan engaged with local farmers, discussing crucial agricultural topics such as seeds, irrigation, and marketing, and expressed his commitment to making farming more profitable through an emphasis on natural practices, technological innovation, and water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025