Uttarakhand to Blossom as Horticulture Hub
The Centre and Uttarakhand government aim to transform the state into a national hub of horticulture, says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Interacting with local farmers, he emphasized improving agricultural techniques and global markets. He also highlighted natural farming and water conservation efforts during his visit.
The Centre and the Uttarakhand government are working towards making the region a national hub of horticulture, according to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
While addressing farmers at a Kisan Chaupal in Pavwala Sauda village, Dehradun, he praised the unique quality of Uttarakhand's produce and envisioned its global potential. He reassured that both governments are collaborating to achieve this horticultural ambition.
Minister Chouhan engaged with local farmers, discussing crucial agricultural topics such as seeds, irrigation, and marketing, and expressed his commitment to making farming more profitable through an emphasis on natural practices, technological innovation, and water conservation.
