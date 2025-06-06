Foreign Ownership in Indian Banks: A Balancing Act

Governor Sanjay Malhotra of the Reserve Bank of India clarified that while the current cap on foreign ownership in banks remains at 15%, the central bank may reassess ownership structures in the future.

Addressing reporters, Malhotra noted India's growing need for banks with trustworthy managers, implying potential future policy shifts.

Despite exceptions like CSB Bank and Yes Bank, any substantial change to foreign ownership limits is not anticipated soon, as the RBI assesses economic benefits.

