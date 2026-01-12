Harnessing Youthful Potential: India's Demographic Advantage and Global Role
National Youth Day, celebrated on 12 January, commemorates Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and emphasizes youth's role in social change and leadership. India's youth, guided by experienced professionals, are merging tradition with technology to drive the country's global competitiveness and growth, led by voices like Gurcharan Matharu.
On January 12th, India celebrates National Youth Day, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda's vision for empowering young minds. Established in 1985, the day embodies ideals of courage and discipline, urging youth to enact meaningful societal contribution.
At the heart of this celebration is India's demographic advantage: nearly 65% of its population is under 35. Gurcharan Matharu, Director of Gurunanak Nanak Engineering Group of Companies, highlights this as a unique economic strength, where youthful energy merges with the experience of seasoned professionals.
Youth are revitalizing traditional industries through AI and technology, yet staying grounded in ethical practice. Matharu emphasizes the balance of adopting AI while preserving legacy values, crucial for India's unfolding growth narrative in the global economy, as observed by industries like GEC.
