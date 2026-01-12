On January 12th, India celebrates National Youth Day, a tribute to Swami Vivekananda's vision for empowering young minds. Established in 1985, the day embodies ideals of courage and discipline, urging youth to enact meaningful societal contribution.

At the heart of this celebration is India's demographic advantage: nearly 65% of its population is under 35. Gurcharan Matharu, Director of Gurunanak Nanak Engineering Group of Companies, highlights this as a unique economic strength, where youthful energy merges with the experience of seasoned professionals.

Youth are revitalizing traditional industries through AI and technology, yet staying grounded in ethical practice. Matharu emphasizes the balance of adopting AI while preserving legacy values, crucial for India's unfolding growth narrative in the global economy, as observed by industries like GEC.