Madagascar Launches DEFIS+ to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Livelihoods

In a landmark move to combat climate vulnerability and bolster rural livelihoods, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have launched the Inclusive Agricultural Value Chains Programme Plus (DEFIS+) in Madagascar. This six-year initiative, set to run from 2024 to 2030, aims to build resilience among smallholder farmers, strengthen food systems, and modernize rural infrastructure across six key regions in southern and central Madagascar.

The DEFIS+ programme is a strategic expansion of the existing DEFIS project (2018–2029), with a total funding of US$150.8 million, comprising US$53.9 million from the GCF and US$97 million co-financed by IFAD. It is poised to directly benefit nearly 500,000 smallholder farmers and reach over 3.5 million people indirectly through systemic improvements in agricultural practices and climate adaptation strategies.

Tackling Madagascar’s Climate Crisis Through Agriculture

Madagascar, the world’s fifth-largest island, is home to a predominantly rural population, with 59% living in countryside areas. Agriculture remains the economic backbone, contributing 23% to GDP and employing the majority of the workforce. However, the sector faces increasing climate-related challenges including prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and land degradation.

"DEFIS+ complements and pushes forward our achievements to strengthen climate resilience and bolster food security in Madagascar," said Sara Mbago-Bhunu, IFAD’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. "This transformative financing equips smallholders with innovative, long-lasting solutions to sustain agricultural production and withstand environmental shocks."

Building Resilient Agricultural Value Chains

The programme takes a holistic approach by integrating Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices, value chain development, and ecosystem-based adaptation. This includes:

Supporting climate-resilient seed varieties

Introducing agroecological techniques

Investing in rural infrastructure such as irrigation systems and feeder roads

Strengthening market linkages and post-harvest technologies

Promoting inclusive financial services and digital tools for farmers

The initiative aligns with Madagascar’s national development and climate agendas, emphasizing sustainable natural resource management and inclusive economic growth.

Multilateral Commitment for Lasting Impact

The project launch was marked by a three-day inception workshop held jointly by IFAD, GCF, and the Government of Madagascar. The session involved stakeholders from government ministries, farmer organizations, and implementing partners, who discussed implementation mechanisms and shared insights on contextual challenges and opportunities.

“We are committed to working closely with IFAD to deliver results aligned with Madagascar’s climate goals,” said Euan Low, GCF Sub-Regional Lead for East and Southern Africa. “This collaboration is essential to reaching climate-vulnerable communities with real, life-changing outcomes.”

Echoing this, Max Andonirina Fontaine, Madagascar’s Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development, stated, “DEFIS+ will illustrate how climate action translates into rural transformation. By strengthening agriculture and ecosystems, we are fostering more sustainable development for our people.”

IFAD’s Longstanding Presence in Madagascar

Since 1979, IFAD has been a key development partner for Madagascar, investing over US$500 million across 18 rural development projects. These initiatives have benefited more than 635,000 households, significantly improving food production, household incomes, and access to essential services.

DEFIS+ builds on this legacy, enhancing it with a climate-focused lens. The programme is part of IFAD’s broader strategy to support inclusive value chains, scale up adaptation practices, and ensure gender equity in all aspects of agricultural development.

Looking Ahead: Toward Resilient and Inclusive Food Systems

As Madagascar continues to face climate challenges, DEFIS+ presents an opportunity to transform its agriculture into a more resilient, productive, and sustainable sector. With the right partnerships, investments, and political will, it has the potential to reshape rural economies, reduce poverty, and ensure food security for millions.

The collaboration between IFAD, GCF, and the Malagasy Government is not only a model for effective climate financing but also a beacon of hope for rural communities in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.