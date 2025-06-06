Vice President Dhankhar's Warm Welcome in Shimla and Interaction with Legal Fraternity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was warmly received on Friday at Shimla's Annandale Helipad by a welcoming committee comprising Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Other notable attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who was the Minister-in-Waiting.

The welcoming committee also featured military and civic leaders, such as Lt General Devender Sharma and Mayor Surender Chauhan. Later, at Raj Bhavan, Dhankhar was greeted with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Acknowledging the hospitality, he was given a Himachali cap, shawl, and memento by the Governor.

In Chandigarh, the Vice President was similarly felicitated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association. During his visit, Dhankhar engaged in discussions with the association's leaders on the challenges faced by the legal sector, reaffirming his commitment to visit the High Court post-summer vacation. (ANI)

