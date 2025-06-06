Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Tribute: India's Defense Strength Shines at Shaurya Mahotsav

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded India's self-reliance in defense at the Shaurya Mahotsav in Chamoli, citing Operation Sindoor as proof of India's superior indigenously developed weapons. Highlighting improvements under PM Modi, he honored the legacy of local heroes and criticized prior administrations for lacking resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ @ukcmo) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday commended India's advancements in defense capability, particularly highlighting Operation Sindoor. He asserted that the nation's indigenously developed weapons surpass those manufactured by other countries, a testament to India becoming self-reliant in the defense sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at Shaurya Mahotsav in Chamoli, Dhami criticized previous governments for their lack of decisiveness, which he claimed hampered the military's effectiveness. He praised the current administration for empowering the army, ensuring that soldiers now operate with necessary resources, including proper food and equipment.

The event, held to honor Ashok Chakra awardee Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi, attracted a significant gathering, including government officials and the soldier's family. Dhami paid tribute to Uttarakhand's tradition of military service and emphasized ongoing efforts to boost army morale, reflecting the region's cultural and patriotic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

