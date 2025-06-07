Critical Trade Talks Amid Tense U.S.-China Relations

On Monday, three senior aides from President Donald Trump's administration are set to meet with Chinese counterparts in London to address a lingering trade dispute that has unsettled global markets. The U.S delegation includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting was announced via Trump's Truth Social platform, although details on China's representation remain unclear.

The discussions follow a rare, direct call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions over critical minerals. Both leaders expressed a willingness for reciprocal visits and instructed their teams to engage in talks in the interim. The global economy remains tense, with China dominating rare earth mineral exports and U.S. trade policies causing jittery markets.

A short-term agreement, initiated on May 12 in Geneva, suspended some tariffs, leading to a temporary surge in global stock markets. However, unresolved issues continue to strain U.S.-China relations, from the fentanyl trade to Taiwan's status and economic model disparities. Trump's fluctuant trade policies have puzzled global leaders and business executives alike. Meanwhile, China's leverage through mineral exports poses potential challenges for the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)