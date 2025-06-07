Left Menu

Critical Trade Talks Amid Tense U.S.-China Relations

Top U.S. aides will meet Chinese counterparts in London to discuss ongoing trade disputes, amidst tensions between the world's largest economies. Recently, Trump and Xi agreed to mutual visits and emphasized the need for staff-level discussions. A temporary deal was struck but gaps remain, including tariffs and rare earth mineral controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 01:07 IST
Critical Trade Talks Amid Tense U.S.-China Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, three senior aides from President Donald Trump's administration are set to meet with Chinese counterparts in London to address a lingering trade dispute that has unsettled global markets. The U.S delegation includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting was announced via Trump's Truth Social platform, although details on China's representation remain unclear.

The discussions follow a rare, direct call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid escalating tensions over critical minerals. Both leaders expressed a willingness for reciprocal visits and instructed their teams to engage in talks in the interim. The global economy remains tense, with China dominating rare earth mineral exports and U.S. trade policies causing jittery markets.

A short-term agreement, initiated on May 12 in Geneva, suspended some tariffs, leading to a temporary surge in global stock markets. However, unresolved issues continue to strain U.S.-China relations, from the fentanyl trade to Taiwan's status and economic model disparities. Trump's fluctuant trade policies have puzzled global leaders and business executives alike. Meanwhile, China's leverage through mineral exports poses potential challenges for the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025