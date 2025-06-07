Brazilian Bottling Plant Clears Hurdle: Production Resumes After Safety Scare

The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has greenlit the resumption of operations at a Coca-Cola bottler's plant in the northeastern state of Ceara. This decision comes after production was briefly halted as a precaution earlier this week.

Authorities halted production at Solar's Maracanau facility after finding that a cooling liquid had come into contact with products being manufactured. The leak in the cooling system was fixed, and an inspection has approved the plant's operational restart.

Despite the resumption, approximately 9 million liters of drinks remain unsellable until federal laboratory tests are completed. Preliminary tests done by Solar indicate no signs of contamination, as confirmed by a joint statement from Solar and Coca-Cola.

