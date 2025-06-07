GST Network Introduces Three-Year Filing Deadline: Impact on Taxpayers

The GST Network has implemented a significant change that will affect taxpayers starting from the July 2025 tax period. Under the new rule, no monthly or annual GST returns can be filed three years past their original due dates, marking a major shift in compliance requirements for taxpayers.

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) issued an advisory stating that taxpayers will be unable to submit forms such as GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, and more after the three-year window from the due date closes. This amendment is grounded in the Finance Act, 2023 and serves to streamline the tax filing process.

While the change aims to improve compliance and system discipline, it poses risks for taxpayers facing delays from litigation or system issues, according to Rajat Mohan of AMRG & Associates. He warns that without a mechanism for exceptional cases, taxpayers could face permanent financial consequences.