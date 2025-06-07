Left Menu

RBI Deputy Takes Spotlight in 16th Finance Commission

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has been appointed as a part-time member of the 16th Finance Commission, filling a vacancy left by Ajay Narayan Jha. Under Chairman Arvind Panagariya, the Commission aims to finalize financial recommendations by October 31, 2025. The panel advises on centre-state fiscal relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:13 IST
RBI Deputy Takes Spotlight in 16th Finance Commission
T Rabi Sankar
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor, T Rabi Sankar, has joined the 16th Finance Commission as a part-time member. This appointment replaces the outgoing Ajay Narayan Jha, who resigned for personal reasons, the finance ministry announced on Saturday.

Sankar's role begins upon his assumption of office and continues until the Commission submits its report or until October 31, 2025. Led by former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, the Commission will deliver financial guidance for five years beginning in April 2026.

The 16th Finance Commission will assess tax distribution between central and state governments and examine efforts for boosting revenues. Additionally, it will re-evaluate the funding strategies for disaster management. The commission follows the legacy of past bodies in shaping centre-state financial dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025