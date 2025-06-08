Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reiterates Collective Spirit in India's Freedom Struggle

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat highlighted that India's freedom was a cumulative effort starting from the 1857 uprising. He lauded the Indian Army's response to the Pahalgam attack and urged political unity. Bhagwat stressed the importance of collective decision-making within RSS at a Nagpur book event.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/VSK Nagpur) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a poignant address at a book launch event in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the collective nature of India's freedom struggle. He emphasized that the nation's independence was a result of collective efforts, tracing back to the widespread 1857 uprising, and was not attributed to any single individual.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of collective ideation and action within the RSS, asserting that the organization's direction is guided by a collective thought process. Highlighting the role of unity, he reiterated that the work of the Sangh is not reliant on individuals but thrives on collective decisions.

Addressing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bhagwat commended the Indian Army's swift response, while calling for enhanced unity among political forces. He expressed hope that the unity and mutual cooperation seen in the aftermath would persist for the country's greater good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

