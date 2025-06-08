Market Giants Surge: Reliance and HDFC Lead Equity Rally

In a week marked by positive trends in the equity markets, nine of the top ten most valued firms collectively added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore to their market valuation. Leading the charge were Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, posting significant gains.

The BSE benchmark Sensex experienced an uplift, increasing by 737.98 points or 0.90 percent, contributing to the optimistic sentiment.

Among the top performers, Reliance Industries boosted its valuation by Rs 30,786.38 crore, while HDFC Bank saw a surge of Rs 26,668.23 crore. Conversely, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only laggard, registering a decline in its market capitalization.