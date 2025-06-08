Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar’s Legacy and Inaugurates Jan Sewa Camp Construction
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commenced the construction of a Jan Sewa Camp in Haiderpur's JJ cluster and celebrated Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary, lauding her as a symbol of leadership. The Delhi government plans to enhance public transport through a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked a significant step on Sunday by inaugurating the construction of a 24-seater Jan Sewa Camp in the Nehru Camp area of Haiderpur's Jhuggi Jhopdi cluster. This initiative aims to enhance public welfare services in the region.
Gupta also attended the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on Saturday, where she spoke highly of the queen's enduring legacy. Highlighting Ahilyabai's life as a beacon of women's empowerment, Gupta described her leadership as a testament to justice, policy, and courage.
Union Minister of State SPS Baghel and Harsh Malhotra joined the event, which also highlighted plans by the Delhi government to create a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority. This authority aims to boost public transport efficacy by fostering improved collaboration among various agencies.
