Nomadic Elephant 2025: Bridging Forces Through Joint Military Drills

The 17th 'Nomadic Elephant' exercise, a collaborative military effort between India and Mongolia, is underway in Ulaanbaatar. The exercise, focusing on non-conventional operations and counter-terrorism training, aims to enhance bilateral operational capabilities and deepen defence ties. Scheduled from May 31 to June 13, 2025, the event promotes interoperability.

Indian and Mongolian troops conduct joint training under 'Nomadic Elephant 2025' in Ulaanbaatar (Photo/Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The 17th edition of the 'Nomadic Elephant 2025' joint military exercise between India and Mongolia has commenced at Ulaanbaatar's Special Forces Training Centre, according to the Indian Army.

Designed to bolster operational capabilities, the training focuses on unconventional operations and counter-terrorism in semi-urban, mountainous terrains under a U.N. mandate.

With both countries' troops sharing best practices, the collaborative exercise started on May 31 and will run through June 13, 2025, aiming to enhance interoperability and strengthen bilateral defence relations.

At the opening ceremony, key figures such as India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Major General Lkhagvasuren Ganselem expressed hopes for the exercise to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding.

This annual event alternates between India and Mongolia, with the previous exercise held in Umroi, Meghalaya, India, in July 2024.

The Indian battalion comprises 45 personnel from the Arunachal Scouts, while Mongolia's contingent is a 150-strong Special Forces unit.

Joint drills include counter-terrorism operations, endurance training, reflex shooting, and cyber warfare, with simulations reflecting U.N. peacekeeping missions.

