Goa CM's Outreach: Janta Darbar and Digital Skilling Revolution

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launches initiatives to enhance public engagement and digital skills. He holds a Janta Darbar for direct dialogue with citizens and inaugurates a Digital Innovation Lab. The efforts focus on AI and web development with an emphasis on inclusivity, benefitting women and differently-abled individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:13 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds Janta Darbar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move to enhance civic engagement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hosted a Janta Darbar on June 8 in Sankhali. This initiative provides a crucial platform for citizens to voice their grievances and ensures direct communication with the government.

In a significant push towards digital empowerment, Sawant inaugurated the Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab at the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim on June 3. The initiative is poised to train 10,000 Goan students in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Full Stack Web Development. Notably, it emphasizes inclusivity with a target of 40% female participation and aims to reach 1,000 students with disabilities.

On June 2, Chief Minister Sawant lauded the creation of the Divyang Department as a pivotal step in advancing the state's efforts for differently-abled individuals. Describing it as a 'major change' post the International Purple Festival, he applauded the work of Divyang Minister Subhash Faldessai. Sawant stressed that Goa leads in welfare measures for the divyangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

