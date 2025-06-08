Goa CM's Outreach: Janta Darbar and Digital Skilling Revolution

In a move to enhance civic engagement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hosted a Janta Darbar on June 8 in Sankhali. This initiative provides a crucial platform for citizens to voice their grievances and ensures direct communication with the government.

In a significant push towards digital empowerment, Sawant inaugurated the Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab at the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim on June 3. The initiative is poised to train 10,000 Goan students in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Full Stack Web Development. Notably, it emphasizes inclusivity with a target of 40% female participation and aims to reach 1,000 students with disabilities.

On June 2, Chief Minister Sawant lauded the creation of the Divyang Department as a pivotal step in advancing the state's efforts for differently-abled individuals. Describing it as a 'major change' post the International Purple Festival, he applauded the work of Divyang Minister Subhash Faldessai. Sawant stressed that Goa leads in welfare measures for the divyangs.

