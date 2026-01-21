Left Menu

Meta's AI Breakthrough: Inside the New Frontiers of Artificial Intelligence

Meta Platforms' new AI lab has achieved significant milestones, unveiling promising models after just six months. During the World Economic Forum, CTO Andrew Bosworth highlighted the team's progress, with models codenamed Avocado and Mango expected soon. This initiative follows strategic changes by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:31 IST
Meta's AI Breakthrough: Inside the New Frontiers of Artificial Intelligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy development, Meta Platforms' newly established artificial intelligence lab has unveiled its first significant AI models internally this month, according to the company's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth. This announcement was made at a press briefing during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

The models, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team formed last year, have shown tremendous promise in just six months of work, Bosworth stated. Although specific details were not disclosed, the team is reportedly working on a text AI model, codenamed Avocado, and an image and video-focused model, codenamed Mango, anticipated for release in the first quarter.

These developments are being watched closely as Meta, under CEO Mark Zuckerberg's leadership, has been aggressively restructuring its AI strategy, establishing new labs, and attracting top talent with lucrative offers to gain a competitive edge in the advanced technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

 India
2
Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

 Global
3
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

 Global
4
Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026