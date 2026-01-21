Meta's AI Breakthrough: Inside the New Frontiers of Artificial Intelligence

In a noteworthy development, Meta Platforms' newly established artificial intelligence lab has unveiled its first significant AI models internally this month, according to the company's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth. This announcement was made at a press briefing during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

The models, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team formed last year, have shown tremendous promise in just six months of work, Bosworth stated. Although specific details were not disclosed, the team is reportedly working on a text AI model, codenamed Avocado, and an image and video-focused model, codenamed Mango, anticipated for release in the first quarter.

These developments are being watched closely as Meta, under CEO Mark Zuckerberg's leadership, has been aggressively restructuring its AI strategy, establishing new labs, and attracting top talent with lucrative offers to gain a competitive edge in the advanced technology landscape.

