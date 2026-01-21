Meta's AI Breakthrough: Inside the New Frontiers of Artificial Intelligence
Meta Platforms' new AI lab has achieved significant milestones, unveiling promising models after just six months. During the World Economic Forum, CTO Andrew Bosworth highlighted the team's progress, with models codenamed Avocado and Mango expected soon. This initiative follows strategic changes by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
In a noteworthy development, Meta Platforms' newly established artificial intelligence lab has unveiled its first significant AI models internally this month, according to the company's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth. This announcement was made at a press briefing during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.
The models, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team formed last year, have shown tremendous promise in just six months of work, Bosworth stated. Although specific details were not disclosed, the team is reportedly working on a text AI model, codenamed Avocado, and an image and video-focused model, codenamed Mango, anticipated for release in the first quarter.
These developments are being watched closely as Meta, under CEO Mark Zuckerberg's leadership, has been aggressively restructuring its AI strategy, establishing new labs, and attracting top talent with lucrative offers to gain a competitive edge in the advanced technology landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama Unfolds at World Economic Forum Dinner
World Economic Forum 2024: Power Struggles and Diplomatic Chess
Dmall's Groundbreaking AI: Revolutionizing Retail with World Economic Forum Recognition
World Economic Forum Leaders Clash Over Greenland Crisis and Global Trade
Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum