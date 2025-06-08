Left Menu

Minister Anupriya Patel Lashes Out at Congress for Politicizing Operation Sindoor

Union Minister Anupriya Patel criticizes Congress leaders for politicizing Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that the mission centers on national security and pride. She highlights global support for India's anti-terrorism efforts and urges unity on the international stage after India launched a retaliatory strike following a Pahalgam attack.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has condemned Congress leaders for politicizing Operation Sindoor, a national security operation. Addressing the media, Patel underscored the sensitivity of the issue, urging that it should not become a political matter.

During a recent parliamentary delegation visit abroad, Patel claimed India received overwhelming international support for its strong anti-terrorism stance, stressing worldwide acknowledgement of India's rigorous actions.

Operation Sindoor was launched following a terror attack in Pahalgam. It targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir as a response, demonstrating India's commitment to national security.

