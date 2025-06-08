Minister Anupriya Patel Lashes Out at Congress for Politicizing Operation Sindoor

Union Minister Anupriya Patel has condemned Congress leaders for politicizing Operation Sindoor, a national security operation. Addressing the media, Patel underscored the sensitivity of the issue, urging that it should not become a political matter.

During a recent parliamentary delegation visit abroad, Patel claimed India received overwhelming international support for its strong anti-terrorism stance, stressing worldwide acknowledgement of India's rigorous actions.

Operation Sindoor was launched following a terror attack in Pahalgam. It targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir as a response, demonstrating India's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)