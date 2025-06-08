Reliance Infrastructure Sets Sights on Revolutionizing India's Defence Aviation

Reliance Infrastructure is making strides in the defence sector, honing in on a lucrative aircraft upgrade opportunity estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next decade.

In a pioneering move for an Indian private entity, the company recently upgraded 55 Dornier-228 aircraft without original manufacturing involvement, broadening its niche in a field traditionally dominated by public sector units.

With growing global demand for military aircraft upgrades and a flourishing defence partnership landscape, Reliance Infrastructure's strategic investments reflect a commitment to India's self-reliance goals while tapping into expansive international markets.

