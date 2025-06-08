Reliance Infrastructure Sets Sights on Revolutionizing India's Defence Aviation
Reliance Infrastructure is focusing on upgrading aircraft, aiming for a Rs 5,000 crore opportunity over 7-10 years. The firm has already implemented upgrades for 55 Dornier-228 aircraft, marking a first for an Indian private sector company. The initiative aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the global defence aviation market.
Reliance Infrastructure is making strides in the defence sector, honing in on a lucrative aircraft upgrade opportunity estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next decade.
In a pioneering move for an Indian private entity, the company recently upgraded 55 Dornier-228 aircraft without original manufacturing involvement, broadening its niche in a field traditionally dominated by public sector units.
With growing global demand for military aircraft upgrades and a flourishing defence partnership landscape, Reliance Infrastructure's strategic investments reflect a commitment to India's self-reliance goals while tapping into expansive international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
