Reliance Infrastructure Sets Sights on Revolutionizing India's Defence Aviation

Reliance Infrastructure is focusing on upgrading aircraft, aiming for a Rs 5,000 crore opportunity over 7-10 years. The firm has already implemented upgrades for 55 Dornier-228 aircraft, marking a first for an Indian private sector company. The initiative aligns with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the global defence aviation market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:42 IST
Reliance Infrastructure Sets Sights on Revolutionizing India's Defence Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Reliance Infrastructure is making strides in the defence sector, honing in on a lucrative aircraft upgrade opportunity estimated to be worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next decade.

In a pioneering move for an Indian private entity, the company recently upgraded 55 Dornier-228 aircraft without original manufacturing involvement, broadening its niche in a field traditionally dominated by public sector units.

With growing global demand for military aircraft upgrades and a flourishing defence partnership landscape, Reliance Infrastructure's strategic investments reflect a commitment to India's self-reliance goals while tapping into expansive international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

