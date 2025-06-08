Union Minister Promotes Dragonfruit Farming During Agricultural Initiative

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:07 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently toured a dragonfruit farm in Bengaluru Rural, Karnataka, as a segment of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan'. He highlighted the advantages of dragonfruit farming, noting that it forgoes chemical fertilizers, reducing production costs and elevating annual farmer profits to Rs 6-7 lakh after the initial year.

Chouhan, who also visited Ichhawar in Madhya Pradesh, stated that the initiative seeks to diversify agricultural practices by promoting easily cultivable fruits. This national movement aims to connect scientists with farmers, fostering improved rural development and farmer welfare under the motto 'One Nation-One Agriculture-One Team.'

Further, the minister discussed topics such as women's empowerment and rural project completions. He assured the imminent supply of Narmada water to Sehore and highlighted six goals under VKSA, which include increasing agricultural output and profitability while ensuring fair pricing to stabilize farmer economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

