India and Norway Steer Towards a Blue Economy at Monaco Marine Conference

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh, addressing the Monaco Marine Conference, reiterated India's commitment to a resilient blue economy, pointing out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on this in his Independence Day speeches. The event coincided with 'World Ocean Day' and was co-hosted with Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust.

It was a significant diplomatic engagement attended by dignitaries, including Norway's Crown Prince Haakon. Dr Singh discussed India's adoption of Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) as a key strategy for sustainable ocean governance, stating, 'MSP offers a science-based framework essential for optimizing ocean resources and protecting biodiversity.'

The Indo-Norwegian collaboration has yielded visible results through pilot projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep, addressing coastal erosion and engaging diverse sectors. Dr Singh cited the SAHAV portal as a critical achievement, providing real-time spatial data for informed decision-making, reinforcing India's leadership in ocean management.

The Minister stated India's intent to scale MSP across its coastline, underscoring a science-driven approach for global ocean governance benefiting people and the planet. The presence of Norwegian leadership emphasized the bilateral commitment to sustainable marine cooperation.

Dr Singh concluded by noting the necessity of international collaboration for sustainable maritime futures, recognizing the event aboard Statsraad Lehmkuhl as evidence of the shared commitment between India and Norway to ocean health.