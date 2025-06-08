Left Menu

Karnataka CM Addresses Politically Charged Allegations Over Bengaluru Stampede

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses allegations following a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebrations, emphasizing political motivations behind claims by BJP and JDS. Police officers have been suspended, and a judicial inquiry has been ordered. The government faces scrutiny despite taking swift action against security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:27 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a political storm brewing over the recent stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations made by the BJP and JDS. The incident, which occurred during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, has become a focal point for political contention.

Speaking at Mysore airport, CM Siddaramaiah criticized the opposition parties for making politically motivated statements. He confirmed that police officers involved have been suspended due to inadequate security arrangements, and a judicial inquiry, as demanded by the opposition, has been initiated. The government, he assured, has responded promptly to the incident.

Despite these actions, the CM defended his administration's handling of the event, claiming no wrongdoing by the government. He highlighted a previous incident at Kumbh Mela to question the opposition's calls for accountability. The government has also commissioned a retired High Court judge to lead a one-man inquiry into the stampede, which claimed 11 lives.

