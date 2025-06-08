Karnataka CM Addresses Politically Charged Allegations Over Bengaluru Stampede

In a political storm brewing over the recent stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations made by the BJP and JDS. The incident, which occurred during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, has become a focal point for political contention.

Speaking at Mysore airport, CM Siddaramaiah criticized the opposition parties for making politically motivated statements. He confirmed that police officers involved have been suspended due to inadequate security arrangements, and a judicial inquiry, as demanded by the opposition, has been initiated. The government, he assured, has responded promptly to the incident.

Despite these actions, the CM defended his administration's handling of the event, claiming no wrongdoing by the government. He highlighted a previous incident at Kumbh Mela to question the opposition's calls for accountability. The government has also commissioned a retired High Court judge to lead a one-man inquiry into the stampede, which claimed 11 lives.