Water Wars in India's Power Struggle: Solapur's Dilemma

In the searing heat of April, Solapur, a district in western India, grapples with severe water scarcity as coal-fired power plants vie for precious resources. Taps remain dry for weeks, while a decade ago, water was consistently available.

The launch of a 1,320-megawatt coal plant by NTPC in 2017 intensified competition for a local reservoir, heightening tensions between industry and residents. Solapur's plight reflects broader issues across India, where 17% of the global population competes for just 4% of water resources.

Experts warn that new energy projects in water-stressed regions could exacerbate these conflicts, despite measures like NTPC's water conservation efforts. The situation underscores the challenges of balancing rapid industrial growth with sustainable resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)