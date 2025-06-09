Engineering Triumph: Chenab Rail Bridge Elevates India's Connectivity

In a proud moment for India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended his congratulations to Professor G. Madhavi Latha for her pivotal role in constructing the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. The bridge, a testament to engineering excellence, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

Professor Latha, hailing from a modest village in Andhra Pradesh, dedicated 17 years to this monumental project. Chief Minister Naidu lauded her commitment and the exemplary work of the entire team of engineers and construction workers. Despite rugged terrain and severe weather, their efforts culminated in this architectural feat.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 meters above the river and 1,315 meters in length, is engineered to endure extreme seismic and wind conditions. It facilitates a new era of connectivity, linking Kashmir Valley to the Indian mainland by rail. This project, alongside the recently inaugurated Anji Khad Bridge and the USBRL project, represents a significant stride in bridging Jammu and Kashmir's transportation gap.

