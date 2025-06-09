Left Menu

Engineering Triumph: Chenab Rail Bridge Elevates India's Connectivity

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu praised Prof. G. Madhavi Latha for her role in constructing the Chenab Rail Bridge, the highest in the world. Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, the bridge boosts connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar and marks a milestone in Indian rail infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:08 IST
Engineering Triumph: Chenab Rail Bridge Elevates India's Connectivity
Professor G. Madhavi Latha (Photo/X@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended his congratulations to Professor G. Madhavi Latha for her pivotal role in constructing the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. The bridge, a testament to engineering excellence, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

Professor Latha, hailing from a modest village in Andhra Pradesh, dedicated 17 years to this monumental project. Chief Minister Naidu lauded her commitment and the exemplary work of the entire team of engineers and construction workers. Despite rugged terrain and severe weather, their efforts culminated in this architectural feat.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 meters above the river and 1,315 meters in length, is engineered to endure extreme seismic and wind conditions. It facilitates a new era of connectivity, linking Kashmir Valley to the Indian mainland by rail. This project, alongside the recently inaugurated Anji Khad Bridge and the USBRL project, represents a significant stride in bridging Jammu and Kashmir's transportation gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025